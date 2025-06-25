DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / New console, old favourites

New console, old favourites

Tech Turf
Silky Bajaj
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 gaming devices are stored on the day Nintendo starts selling the new consoles globally, at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
On June 5, Nintendo launched its Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan, sparking excitement among gamers of all ages. The new console, priced at $499.99, boasts a larger OLED screen, enhanced graphics, improved battery life and integration with cloud gaming services.

Despite these technological upgrades, what stands out most during the launch is the unexpected wave of enthusiasm among young players for classic titles like Super Mario Bros (now Mario Kart) and Super Smash.

The iconic games, originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the 1980s, have retained their charm and continue to attract a fresh generation of gamers. The timeless appeal of Mario's adventures and Smash action have struck a chord with young players seeking a straightforward gaming experience.

The Nintendo Switch 2 bridges the gap between the past and the present by offering both cutting-edge gaming capabilities and compatibility with a vast library of retro games. Compared to the original NES and the first-generation Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 represents a significant leap in terms of processing power, graphics and user experience.

The original NES was revolutionary for its time, introducing millions to iconic franchises like Mario and Smash with a straightforward gameplay. The Switch 2 elevates this experience further with a sharper 7-inch OLED display, ray tracing capabilities and faster load times.

This fusion of innovation and nostalgia is resonating strongly with young gamers in Japan, who appreciate the chance to play beloved classics with modern enhancements. As Nintendo continues to honour its history while pushing technology forward, the Switch 2 stands as a testament to the enduring power of great games, old and new.

Availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 was globally released on June 5. While it has officially launched in major markets like Japan, the US, and Europe, the situation for sales in India is a bit different. Initial stock in India was reported to be limited, with better availability expected in the weeks following the global launch.

Key innovations

  • 7.9-inch LCD screen
  • Improved performance and graphics
  • Faster load times due to a custom file decompression engine.
  • Redesigned Joy-Con 2 controllers
  • Enhanced social features
  • Increased storage and faster speeds
  • Plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

Price

United States (US)

  • Standard Edition: $449.99
  • Mario Kart World Bundle: $499.99 (includes the console and a digital version of the new Mario Kart World game)

    Japan

  • Standard Edition (Japanese-Language Only Set): ¥49,980 (This version only supports Japanese Nintendo accounts)
  • Standard Edition (Multi-Language Set): ¥69,980 Mario Kart World Bundle: ¥53,980 (Japanese-Language Only Set) / ¥73,980 (Multi-Language Set)
