New console, old favourites

On June 5, Nintendo launched its Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan, sparking excitement among gamers of all ages. The new console, priced at $499.99, boasts a larger OLED screen, enhanced graphics, improved battery life and integration with cloud gaming services.

Despite these technological upgrades, what stands out most during the launch is the unexpected wave of enthusiasm among young players for classic titles like Super Mario Bros (now Mario Kart) and Super Smash.

The iconic games, originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the 1980s, have retained their charm and continue to attract a fresh generation of gamers. The timeless appeal of Mario's adventures and Smash action have struck a chord with young players seeking a straightforward gaming experience.

The Nintendo Switch 2 bridges the gap between the past and the present by offering both cutting-edge gaming capabilities and compatibility with a vast library of retro games. Compared to the original NES and the first-generation Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 represents a significant leap in terms of processing power, graphics and user experience.

The original NES was revolutionary for its time, introducing millions to iconic franchises like Mario and Smash with a straightforward gameplay. The Switch 2 elevates this experience further with a sharper 7-inch OLED display, ray tracing capabilities and faster load times.

This fusion of innovation and nostalgia is resonating strongly with young gamers in Japan, who appreciate the chance to play beloved classics with modern enhancements. As Nintendo continues to honour its history while pushing technology forward, the Switch 2 stands as a testament to the enduring power of great games, old and new.