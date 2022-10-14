New Gyan Dham Public School

The school celebrated Dasehra. In the morning assembly, Sudhanshu Jha, a student of Class VIII shared his thoughts on Dasehra and Ram Navami. The Principal told the students and staff members the importance of celebrating Dasehra. The Principal set an effigy of Ravana on fire and all the children enjoyed the sound of crackers.
