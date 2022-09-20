To give an impetus to the capacity-building programme in New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh, a workshop on the topic of 'Happy Classroom' was organised in the hall of the school. Resource person Anupma Sharma, former Principal of MRA DAV Public School, Solan (HP), while giving information on the subject, said, only a happy teacher can conduct a happy class. In the second part of the training, she instructed the students to search for happiness through various activities such as understanding of happiness and well-being, index of happiness, formula of happiness and path leading to the happiness. Initiating the workshop, school Principal Shabnam Chauhan said, at present, both teachers and students were going through a period of stress. As many as 64 teachers and Principals of 14 schools of Solan, Haryana, Baddi and Nalagarh participated in the workshop. Principal Shabnam Chauhan welcomed the Resource Person Anupma Sharma with a bouquet of flowers. She was also honoured with a memento. The Principal gave gifts to all teachers in the workshop and wished them luck for their future.