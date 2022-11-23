On the occasion of Children's Day, the school's annual sports prize distribution took place. Children of classes II-XII participated in the programme. The chief guest was Raj Khan, Managing Director, New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh. The function commenced after the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Jagdeep Kaur gave a welcome speech on the occasion. The Principal addressed the students and told them about the life of the country's first Prime Minister. Post this, the programme commenced with 'nati', folk dance of Himachal Pradesh, performed by students of classes III-V. This was followed by a prize distribution ceremony for the outstanding performance of students in the field of sports and academics. The overall winner was the Heaven House. The 'best player' was Aditya Saklani. In the CBSE Class X result of 2020-2021, Diksha bagged the first position, Arun came second and Shivani secured the third spot.