New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

Mother's Day was celebrated on the campus. The school celebrated the day with a lots of activities. Students from Kindergarten to Class XII took part in various activities, including drawing, poem recitation, speech, declamation, group song etc. Students conveyed their gratitude to their mothers by participating and expressing their views to show love their mothers. Principal Shabnam Chauhan highlighted the multi-tasking activities of mothers. And wished Happy Mother's Day to the working staff.
