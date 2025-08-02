DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / New House Captains inducted at Chandigarh Public School, Baltana

New House Captains inducted at Chandigarh Public School, Baltana

School Notes
TNS
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Chandigarh Public School, Baltana, organised its investiture ceremony to mark the formal induction of the newly elected House Captains and Cabinet members. Students pledged to uphold their duties and responsibilities with integrity and dedication. The ceremony highlighted the importance of leadership qualities. Elected student council members were conferred with badges. Newly appointed Captains Ayesha (Ashoka House), Palak (Nehru House), Aman (Shivaji House), and Himanshi (Tagore House) delivered their ‘thank you’ speech on the occasion.

