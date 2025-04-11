New India High School, Pinjore

On World Health Day, the school recognised the importance of global health and wellness. Many activities were organised by the teachers to encourage individuals, communities, and organisations to come together to promote health, well-being, and immunity. The tiny tots came with their healthy tiffin and presented their tiffin in a beautiful manner. The remarkable day was mentored by Dr Swati Kondal and Mamta beautifully portrayed the concept of mental health and dental care. Principal Nancy Handa said, “Let’s work towards creating a world where everyone has access to quality healthcare and the opportunity to lead a healthy, fulfilling life.”