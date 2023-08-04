New India Sen Sec School, Sector 15, Panchkula

Students participated in fork painting in which forks became painting tools. They dipped the prongs of fork in red and green paint and created designs. It is an abstract and representational art which not only helps spark children’s imagination but also encourages them to have hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, as they grip and press the fork on paper.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post