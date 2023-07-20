New India Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school held its investiture ceremony. The ceremony began with the lighting of lamp, followed by speech of the Principal, who explained the purpose of the students’ council and also explained how it gives an opportunity to develop leadership quality to perform various activities in the school and maintain discipline. Each council member was introduced to all. Badges and sashes were awarded to the head boy and head girl along with the council members. All the members took the oath to perform their duties. The event concluded with the singing of the national anthem.
