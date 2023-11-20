New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

The school aims to increase awareness and understanding of the Indian culture with its celebration of Diwali. Teachers made it more special by decorating the school with beautiful diyas, candles, hanging and buntings. Students helped the teachers in lighting the diyas and making colourful Diwali cards. All the aspects related to Diwali were explained to the students in a very interesting way. A special assembly was conducted in which a strong message of celebrating safe and pollution free eco-friendly Diwali was propagated. Toddlers from the chirping wing were dressed up beautifully for Diwali party. They did Laxmi pooja and aarti. The kids helped their teachers in making rangolis in vibrant hues. The students enjoyed dancing on peppy songs. Sweets were distributed to all.

