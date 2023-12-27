New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

Students celebrated Christmas in the school. The school was beautifully decorated and everybody was dressed in red and white. The programme started with an information about Christmas. The students danced to the melodious tunes of ‘Jingle Bells’. The dazzling entry of Santa Claus added to joy of the students. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was visible on the faces of all children. Principal Nancy Handa wished ‘Merry Christmas’ to the students and appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.

#Pinjore