New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

The school is thrilled on the success of its parent orientation day, designed to equip parents with invaluable insights and strategies for effective parenting. The parent orientation day featured a series of interactive seminars and panel discussions, led by esteemed experts in the field of child development. Principal Nancy shared her views on parenting and said, “We understand the challenges parents face in today’s fast-paced world, and we’re dedicated to provide them with the tools and support they need to thrive. The parent orientation programme effectively bridges the gap between home and school, empowering parents to actively participate in their child’s educational journey.”
