New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

The school was brimming with warmth and love as students, mothers, faculty, and staff came together to celebrate Mother's Day. The teachers and children spared no effort in creating a memorable event that recognised the contribution of mothers in the lives of their children. The day began with a variety of competition like rangoli, mehndi and nail art, wherein mothers showcased their talent in a creative way. School also arranged a ramp-walk competition in which moms participated with their kids. In mehndi competition Neha bagged the first prize, while in rangoli competition Anuradha was first. The first prize in nail art competition was given to Pooja and in ramp walk. Julie Rana bagged the first position. The day culminated with a ceremony wherein mothers were honoured and celebrated for their love and support. Nancy, Principal of NISSS also shared two mantras with mothers — “One is to motivate the kids and second is not to compare them with anyone”.

#Pinjore