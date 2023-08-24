New India Senior Secondary School, Rathpur, Pinjore

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The school was decorated with Tricolour balloons and flags. The ceremony started at 8.30 am in the school ground with a large crowd of students and staff. School Director Sharda Gupta, president Kusum Kumar Gupta unfurled the Tricolour and all in unison sang the national anthem. A cultural show was put up students who were dressed in the vibrant colours of the nation — green white and saffron.
