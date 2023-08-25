New India Senior Secondary School, Ratpur, Pinjore

Teej was celebrated at the school. A function was organised in the morning in which a folk song was sung by senior girls and followed by dances. A swing was installed on the school premises and beautifully decorated with scented flowers and colourful dupattas. Inter-house competitions like fireless cooking and mehndi were conducted in which all four houses participated. Kids came attired in beautiful traditional dresses. They also enjoyed colouring activity and learnt about the significance of the day.
