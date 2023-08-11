New India Sr Sec School, Pinjore

The school in association with Government Poly Clinic, Pinjore, took an initiative to create awareness about dengue among the students so that they can become ambassadors of a healthy lifestyle. A team of doctors was invited to address the students. Reiterating the proverb “Prevention is better than cure”, they explained about the causes, symptoms and treatment of dengue. The discussion became interesting for the students and staff by sharing very interesting facts about insects with special emphasis on mosquitoes. The team clarified that though there is no defined medicine for dengue, it can be prevented and controlled effectively by first taking care of oneself and his/her surroundings. A rally was also taken out in the surrounding area where students raised slogans to create awareness about dengue among the residents.

