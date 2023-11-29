New India Sr Sec School, Pinjore

In an effort to contain the growing cyber crime offences, officials of Cyber Crime Team, Panchkula branch launched an awareness campaign in the school. They informed the students about the do's and don'ts of online fraud. As many as 400 students attended the campaign. Cyber Crime Police Head Constable Ramandeep Kaur and Constable Ankita visited the school. They told the students to dial 112 helpline number in case of any emergency and also told the victims of online fraud can dial helpline number 1930.
