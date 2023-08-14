New India Sr Sec School, Rathpur, Pinjore

A field trip to a gurdwara was a different experience for students of the school. The main purpose of the visit was to accustom the students to start praying at an early age, seek blessings of the Almighty and acquaint them with the significance of these holy places. Students covered their heads, joined hands and bowed down with respect in front of Guru Granth Sahib and recited prayer as told by the head priest. They also relished ‘kadah parshad’ and learned a way to greeting people by saying ‘”Sat Sri Akal”.
