New India Sr Sec School, Sector-15, Panchkula

A yoga workshop was conducted on the topic “Yog va Uchh Sanskaar” by Yoga Vedant Seva Samiti, Panchkula, on the premises of the school. It was conducted to introduce the students about benefits of yoga. Bharti conducted the workshop. She introduced yoga as an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition and culture. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body. The workshop was started with prayer followed by a song and an interesting game. The students, teachers and administrative staff actively participated in it. All performed different yoga postures like Tada Asana and Uttanpadasana. Anupama Saluja, the Principal of the school, gave the message that “Yoga is a spiritual discipline based on subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between the mind and body.” The yoga meet ended with Pranayam, meditation and inspirational stories to inculcate values.
