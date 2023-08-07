New India Sr Sec School, Sector 15, Panchkula

A hands-on activity of science for Class V on the topic ‘Sensory nerves’ was organised. Students understood that how our sense organs send message to our brain and how our nervous system works. One by one the students did activity of all sense organs like they saw different things and identified them by using their eyes, then blindfolded they identified things by smelling. They used their all sense organs and understood the concept clearly with fun.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...