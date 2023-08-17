New India Sr. Sec. School, Sector-15, Panchkula

A newspaper tree activity was performed by students at the school. In the activity they learnt the concept of tearing, clumping and pasting. Tearing and crumpling activity is beneficial in many ways. Tearing strengthens the muscles of the fingers and whole hand. It develops fine motor control which is necessary for writing and it improves eye-hand coordination where pasting activities helps a child to explore their creativity and express themselves artistically.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC