New India Sr. Sec. School, Sector-15, Panchkula

A newspaper tree activity was performed by children. In which they learnt the concept of tearing, clumping and pasting. Tearing strengthens the muscles of the fingers. It develops fine motor control which is necessary for writing and it improves eye-hand coordination where pasting activities helps a child to explore their creativity and express themselves artistically.
