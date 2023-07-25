New members join Student Council at Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school organised its investiture ceremony. Dr Charles Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, Directors Mount Carmel Schools, were present. The Directors guided the Student Council members to be the role models and render their responsibilities sincerely as the nation builders of tomorrow and be proud to be an Indian. They congratulated them and remarked that leadership does not mean enjoyment of one’s power, rather it is a means to empower others. School Principal Seema Sharma wished that they work just not for the betterment and growth of their fellow students but also their personal growth. School Head Boy Gurnoor Singh Mann of Class X, Head Girl Shreyanshi Poddar of Class X along with the captains, vice-captains of all the four houses, activity leaders and sports leaders were conferred with badges, sashes and flags.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...