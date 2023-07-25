New members join Student Council at Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school organised its investiture ceremony. Dr Charles Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, Directors Mount Carmel Schools, were present. The Directors guided the Student Council members to be the role models and render their responsibilities sincerely as the nation builders of tomorrow and be proud to be an Indian. They congratulated them and remarked that leadership does not mean enjoyment of one’s power, rather it is a means to empower others. School Principal Seema Sharma wished that they work just not for the betterment and growth of their fellow students but also their personal growth. School Head Boy Gurnoor Singh Mann of Class X, Head Girl Shreyanshi Poddar of Class X along with the captains, vice-captains of all the four houses, activity leaders and sports leaders were conferred with badges, sashes and flags.

#Mohali