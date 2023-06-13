New Millennium International School, Ladwara

An investiture ceremony was held at the school to mark the formation of a new 'Student Council' for the academic session 2023-24. Principal Anuradha Rana and Chairman Dr Suresh Rana were the chief guest at the ceremony. The ceremony commenced with the lightening of the lamp of knowledge. The newly elected Head boy, Harshvardhan, and Head Girl Harleen Kaur were conferred with badges and sashes. The council took the pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem. The Principal and chairman addressed them to be fair and just, honest in leadership, discipline and unity. With the flags held high, the ceremony was concluded with singing of the National Anthem.