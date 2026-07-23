New Public School, Chandigarh, holds Student Council Induction Ceremony

The New Public School, Chandigarh, held its Student Council Induction Ceremony for the 2026-27 academic year on July 20. Badges, sashes and house flags were presented to captains, deputy captains, prefects, sports captains and school prefects representing Beas, Chenab, Ravi, Satluj, Bipasa, Chandrabhaga, Airavati and Sutudri Houses. The newly inducted members took the oath of integrity, led by School Captain Sarvesh Rana, pledging to serve the school with sincerity, dedication and honour. Principal Manish Hablani congratulated the council members and encouraged them to lead by example.

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