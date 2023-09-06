New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh

The school clinched the winner trophy in the Asmita Khelo India Women Basketball League 5x5 by beating Guru Gobind Singh College for Women-26 in the final. The score was 45-40. The main scorer for winners was Ayushi Singh - 16 points. For losers, Tannu scored 19 points and Pooja 11 points. For third place, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School beat Guru Nanak Public School-36 by 57-50. Sorabh Arora, Director, Sports, UT Sports Department, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and many other dignitaries from the basketball field were present. The chief guest gave away prizes to the position holders of the event.