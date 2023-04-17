New session at DC Model School, Panchkula

The new session commenced at the school. Students were welcomed to the new classes by their teachers. Tiny tots were welcomed to the kindergarten section of the school. The teachers lined up to welcome the children and directed them to their classrooms. Sweets, chocolates and take away gifts were distributed among them. A "selfie corner" for the children was set up by the teachers, where each child got their selfie clicked. The students of the KG section also participated in fun games, sang rhymes and recited poems. The Principal of the school, Usha Gupta, extended her warm wishes for the new session.