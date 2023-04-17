New session at DC Model School, Panchkula

The new session commenced at the school. Students were welcomed to the new classes by their teachers. Tiny tots were welcomed to the kindergarten section of the school. The teachers lined up to welcome the children and directed them to their classrooms. Sweets, chocolates and take away gifts were distributed among them. A "selfie corner" for the children was set up by the teachers, where each child got their selfie clicked. The students of the KG section also participated in fun games, sang rhymes and recited poems. The Principal of the school, Usha Gupta, extended her warm wishes for the new session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...