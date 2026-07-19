New student council inducted at Revel Dale school

The new student council of Revel Dale Public School, Attari, was inducted during the Investiture Ceremony. Around 150 students were entrusted with various leadership roles, marking the beginning of their journey as young ambassadors of the school. The school leadership emphasised that true leadership is reflected through exemplary conduct, integrity and a commitment to excellence. Students were encouraged to regard the school as a microcosm of the wider world, where values such as honesty, discipline and righteousness should be practised in everyday life. The council members were reminded that their actions and character would serve as an inspiration to their peers. By consistently demonstrating responsibility, respect and ethical behaviour, they were encouraged to set high standards and foster a culture of excellence throughout the school community. The ceremony concluded with a special assembly in which the student council members presented dance-based stage performances, showcasing their vision and commitment to making the school a true centre of excellence. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter of responsible leadership, teamwork and dedicated service.

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