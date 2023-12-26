New year musings

What a year it has been!
Started with silver and gold, ended with red and green.
Nothing like the last one,
and probably nothing like the one to come.
A new year means a new start,
Like a clock starts chiming after every hour.
It's a chance to start fresh,
Like trees shed their leaves after they rot and grow them again.
A new year means becoming a better version of yourself,
It means to grow.
Like the sky adds a bit of sunshine in it,
To form an enticing rainbow.
You see, we are all just artists.
With a sketchbook called life.
Each year a new page to paint,
The only difference is that it’s alive.
Each year we paint a new page,
and surpass the last one.
In the end we’re left with something that can't be changed,
and we realise this only after we're completely done.
We’re left with a reminiscing sketchbook formed with
pieces that are imperfectly perfect, suffice.
That conjoin to form the beautiful masterpiece that is, our life.
Jaesryna Sachdeva, Class VIII,
Delhi Public School, Jalandhar
