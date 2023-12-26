New year musings

What a year it has been!

Started with silver and gold, ended with red and green.

Nothing like the last one,

and probably nothing like the one to come.

A new year means a new start,

Like a clock starts chiming after every hour.

It's a chance to start fresh,

Like trees shed their leaves after they rot and grow them again.

A new year means becoming a better version of yourself,

It means to grow.

Like the sky adds a bit of sunshine in it,

To form an enticing rainbow.

You see, we are all just artists.

With a sketchbook called life.

Each year a new page to paint,

The only difference is that it’s alive.

Each year we paint a new page,

and surpass the last one.

In the end we’re left with something that can't be changed,

and we realise this only after we're completely done.

We’re left with a reminiscing sketchbook formed with

pieces that are imperfectly perfect, suffice.

That conjoin to form the beautiful masterpiece that is, our life.

Jaesryna Sachdeva, Class VIII,

Delhi Public School, Jalandhar