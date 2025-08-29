DT
Nidhan Singh school pupils bag medals in karate meet

Nidhan Singh school pupils bag medals in karate meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Students of Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, participated in All India Karate Championship organised by Cobra Karate Centre and performed exceptionally well. The event was held at HMV College, Jalandhar, in which members from 44 clubs and about 520 students from various schools took part. The event was held under the supervision of coach Jatinder Kumar and head coach Ranjiv Kumar Nagpal. Abhijot Singh (Class IV) bagged gold medal, Uday Kumar (Class IV) and Dikshika (Class II) won silver medal, whereas Sahib Malhi (Class V) bagged bronze medal. Principal Kanwaljit Kaur congratulated the winners. The members of management, including Chairperson Surinder Kaur, Chairperson Dr Charan Singh, Dr Pyara Singh, Mandeep Kaur, Satnam Singh and Palwinder Kaur, wished the students for their bright future.

