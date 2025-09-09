DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Nikhil wins gold medal in kayaking & canoeing meet

Nikhil wins gold medal in kayaking & canoeing meet

Achievers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nikhil Nandal, student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh, won gold medal in the Sub-Junior State Kayaking and Canoeing Championship. In recognition of his outstanding performance and dedication to sports, Nikhil was honoured at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, where Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria presented him with a cash award of Rs 48,000. The management, staff, and students of the school extended heartfelt congratulations to Nikhil and his family on this proud moment. His accomplishment has brought great glory to the school and further strengthened its tradition of nurturing talent and excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts