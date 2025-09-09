Nikhil wins gold medal in kayaking & canoeing meet

Nikhil Nandal, student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh, won gold medal in the Sub-Junior State Kayaking and Canoeing Championship. In recognition of his outstanding performance and dedication to sports, Nikhil was honoured at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, where Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria presented him with a cash award of Rs 48,000. The management, staff, and students of the school extended heartfelt congratulations to Nikhil and his family on this proud moment. His accomplishment has brought great glory to the school and further strengthened its tradition of nurturing talent and excellence.

