Nikhil wins silver medal in kayaking, canoeing meet

Nikhil Nandal, student of Class X-B of PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, won a silver medal in the Junior National Kayaking and Canoeing Dragon Championship 2025-26, held at Bhopal. Principal Monica Sharma and staff members congratulated him on the achievement.
