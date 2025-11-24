DT
Home / The School Tribune / Nikunj wins 3 gold medals in roller skating meet

Nikunj wins 3 gold medals in roller skating meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Nikunj Arora, a student of Grade VI-C of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, won three gold medals at the Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship 2025–26 at Sector 10, Chandigarh. Demonstrating exceptional speed, focus and perseverance, Nikunj clinched top honours in the Rink V – 500 metres, Rink VI – 1,000 metres, and Road IV – 1 Lap events. His outstanding performance brought glory to the school and highlighted his unwavering commitment to excellence. Congratulating him on his success, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said, “Nikunj’s achievement is a testament to his hard work, determination, and passion for the sport. We are extremely proud of him and confident that he will continue to excel and inspire his peers.”

