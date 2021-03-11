Ningania Vidya Mandir School, Shahjanpur

The school celebrated “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to develop feeling of patriotism among the students. Different cultural activities were organised by the school. Students of Nursery to Class V participated in patriotic programmes. Students of Class VI to XII participated in a poster-making competition based on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ scheme. Flags were distributed among the students. A rally was organised by the teachers and students in which children raised patriotic slogans.
