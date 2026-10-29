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Home / The School Tribune / Nissing academy hosts one-act play contest

Nissing academy hosts one-act play contest

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Tribune News Service
Nissing, Updated At : 03:01 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The event was held under the aegis of the Sahodaya Schools Complex.
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The JPS Academy, Nissing, hosted the Sahodaya Inter-School One-Act Play Contest under the aegis of the Sahodaya Schools Complex. The event was graced by Dr Dakashendra Singh Rana, a member of the management, Principal Balraj Singh and Vice-Principal Sudeep Sharma. Renowned judges Sameer Paul and Krishan Kumar Malik, both associated with the performing arts, evaluated the performances on the basis of theme, expressions, dialogue delivery, costumes and overall impact. Nineteen teams from reputed schools participated, bringing the stage alive with their creativity, expressive performances and impactful presentations, which left the audience spellbound. The Dialogue Stars team from Parkash Public School emerged as the winner, while the Character Crew team from JPS Academy, Nissing, secured the first runners-up position. The Artistic Avengers team from JPS Academy, Assandh, finished as the second runners-up. The Spotlight team from Max International School received Consolation Prize I, followed by Story Spinners from Dyal Singh Public School, who received Consolation Prize II. Theatre Tribe from DPS, Karnal, secured Consolation Prize III, while Curtain Raisers from War Heroes Memorial School received Consolation Prize IV. In addition, the best acting performers from every participating team were selected and honoured with trophies. The event proved to be a grand celebration of talent, teamwork and theatrical expression, leaving behind unforgettable memories for participants and spectators alike.

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