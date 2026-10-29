Nissing academy hosts one-act play contest

The JPS Academy, Nissing, hosted the Sahodaya Inter-School One-Act Play Contest under the aegis of the Sahodaya Schools Complex. The event was graced by Dr Dakashendra Singh Rana, a member of the management, Principal Balraj Singh and Vice-Principal Sudeep Sharma. Renowned judges Sameer Paul and Krishan Kumar Malik, both associated with the performing arts, evaluated the performances on the basis of theme, expressions, dialogue delivery, costumes and overall impact. Nineteen teams from reputed schools participated, bringing the stage alive with their creativity, expressive performances and impactful presentations, which left the audience spellbound. The Dialogue Stars team from Parkash Public School emerged as the winner, while the Character Crew team from JPS Academy, Nissing, secured the first runners-up position. The Artistic Avengers team from JPS Academy, Assandh, finished as the second runners-up. The Spotlight team from Max International School received Consolation Prize I, followed by Story Spinners from Dyal Singh Public School, who received Consolation Prize II. Theatre Tribe from DPS, Karnal, secured Consolation Prize III, while Curtain Raisers from War Heroes Memorial School received Consolation Prize IV. In addition, the best acting performers from every participating team were selected and honoured with trophies. The event proved to be a grand celebration of talent, teamwork and theatrical expression, leaving behind unforgettable memories for participants and spectators alike.
- States
- Punjab
- {{!--
- Punjabi Tadka --}}
- Heart of Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Time Capsule
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Simply Haryana
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement