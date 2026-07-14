‘No Bag Day’ observed

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, observed ‘No Bag Day’ to promote creativity, innovation and experiential learning. Students enthusiastically participated in a range of engaging activities. Class VI showcased creativity through Best Out of Waste, Class VII prepared eco-friendly crafts during Craft and Design, and Class VIII displayed innovation in the Product Design Challenge using recyclable materials. The activities encouraged environmental awareness, teamwork and creative thinking, making the day both enjoyable and educational for all students.

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