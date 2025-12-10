‘No Nasha Nation’ campaign launched

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, under the aegis of Padma Shri Punam Suri, president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, and Yogi Suri, national president, Yuva Arya Samaj, has launched a state-wide ‘No Nasha Nation’ (Say No to Drugs) campaign. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, with Gian Chand Gupta, former Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, as the chief guest. The other dignitaries were Jaskaran Harika, Manager, Hansraj Public School, Jagbir Singh from the Department of Narcotics, Haryana, Om Prakash, Chairman Shivalik Board, Devi Nagar, Ranjeeta Mehta, former honorary general secretary, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare. Eminent members of the DAV fraternity, Principals of DAV schools from the Tricity and the Arya Samaj community also attended the event. The programme began with a warm welcome to all guests. Students of the school set a spiritually uplifting tone with a soul-stirring bhajan, invoking purity and collective resolve. This was followed by a ‘havan’ ceremony, symbolizing the purification of mind, body, and society, to mark the commencement of the campaign. To amplify the message and connect deeply with the community, students staged a powerful nukkad natak highlighting the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the urgent need for collective awareness and action.

Advertisement