DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / ‘No Nasha Nation’ campaign launched

‘No Nasha Nation’ campaign launched

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, under the aegis of Padma Shri Punam Suri, president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, and Yogi Suri, national president, Yuva Arya Samaj, has launched a state-wide ‘No Nasha Nation’ (Say No to Drugs) campaign. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, with Gian Chand Gupta, former Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, as the chief guest. The other dignitaries were Jaskaran Harika, Manager, Hansraj Public School, Jagbir Singh from the Department of Narcotics, Haryana, Om Prakash, Chairman Shivalik Board, Devi Nagar, Ranjeeta Mehta, former honorary general secretary, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare. Eminent members of the DAV fraternity, Principals of DAV schools from the Tricity and the Arya Samaj community also attended the event. The programme began with a warm welcome to all guests. Students of the school set a spiritually uplifting tone with a soul-stirring bhajan, invoking purity and collective resolve. This was followed by a ‘havan’ ceremony, symbolizing the purification of mind, body, and society, to mark the commencement of the campaign. To amplify the message and connect deeply with the community, students staged a powerful nukkad natak highlighting the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the urgent need for collective awareness and action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts