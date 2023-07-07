‘No to plastic’ campaign

St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra, organised a ‘No plastic, save life’ activity for its students. School Principal Rupinder Kaur addressed students on the occasion. They later made jute bags and exhorted everyone present to use these bags. School vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra praised the efforts of the students.
