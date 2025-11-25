Noble Heart School celebrates Children’s Day

The staff and students of Noble Heart School, Nayagaon, celebrated Children’s Day during morning assembly. A special dance performance was presented by teachers, which delighted students. To make the day more enjoyable, class-wise fun activities were organised for the students, like balloon burst game, pass the flour, hula hoop train, tongue twisters, etc. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and cheers as students actively took part in the games. A special skit was presented by students of Class IX. An inter-house kho-kho match (juniors and seniors) was organised wherein students put in their best efforts. In the end, Takshilla House and Panchshilla House emerged as the winners of inter-house kho-kho match - junior and senior, respectively.

