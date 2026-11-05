Noble Heart School marks World Food Day with healthy cooking

The school celebrated World Food Day by organising a flameless cooking competition for the mothers of Balvatika students. The event aimed to promote healthy eating habits and highlight the importance of nutritious food in the overall growth and development of children. The mothers participated enthusiastically and prepared a variety of delicious and healthy dishes within the allotted time. The competition witnessed creativity, culinary skills and a wonderful blend of taste and nutrition. The participants showcased how healthy food can be both appealing and enjoyable for young children. The dishes were evaluated on the basis of their nutritional value, taste and presentation. The two winning mothers, Mamta and Randeep Kaur, whose dishes stood out for their combination of health and taste, were awarded gifts by the principal. The principal appreciated all participating mothers for their active involvement and encouraged parents to make healthy eating a regular part of their children’s lives.

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