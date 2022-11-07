Northern High School, Nabha-Patiala Road, Rakhra

Students of the school along with its staff members took an initiative to make the surrounding region clean and green. The initiative was taken under the supervision of Principal Gagandeep Maan. The entire team of the school visited Kheri Gaudian village under the Swachh Bharat mission. The staff members along with students guided the people about the proper waste disposal system and how to become disease free. The efforts done by the school management for such a noble cause was well appreciated by people. The Principal along with staff members assured that the school will keep on organising such rallies in future also and keep on contributing towards the development of the region and its people.
