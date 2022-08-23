NRI Public School, Dera Bassi

The Principal Suman Sharma hoisted the Tricolour and students presented a prayer song on the Independence Day. The students performed a skit showing the story of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Raj Guru. A giddha and bhangra performance by students of senior classes was the highlight of the I-Day programme at the school. In her address, Principal of school Suman Sharma, spoke about the importance of freedom.
