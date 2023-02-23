NRI Public School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a farewell party on February 16 for the students of Class X and XII on its premises. Principal Suman Sharma, Vice-Principal Pooja Arora and management members were the chief guests. Class XI students presented several dance items, skits and games. Class X and XII students were offered mementos for their wonderful contribution to the school. Ranbir and Sheefat Naaz were declared ‘Mr Farewell’ and ‘Miss Farewell’, respectively. The title of the ‘Charming Personality’ was bagged by Ramanpreet Kaur. Kapil Kalpasi got the ‘Most Handsome’ title. The event ended with a speech by the school principal.