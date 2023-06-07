NRI Public School, Derabassi

The school observed No Tobacco Day on the school premises. On the occasion,. Dharmendra Singh, Senior Medical Officer, came to the school and told students, staff and the non- teaching staff about the dangerous impact of Tobacco and told them to stay away from it. A poster-making activity was also organised. Students of different classes participated with enthusiasm. They made distinctive posters to create awareness about the negative effect of tobacco. After the competition best posters were selected by the team and in which Anureet Singh from Class X got the first prize and Harshpreet Kaur Class XI got the second prize. Health Inspector Rajinder Kaur, Dalbir Singh, were also present.
