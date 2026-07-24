NRI Public School, Derabassi, organises exhibition

NRI Public School, Derabassi, organised a school exhibition. Students from all classes actively participated by displaying a variety of creative and educational projects. The exhibits included working models of science experiments, mathematical activities, environmental awareness projects, language and computer projects, art and craft displays, and cultural exhibits. The students confidently explained their projects to visitors and answered their questions. Parents and guests appreciated the hard work, creativity, and innovation displayed by the students. Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the teachers and students on their hard work and successful organisation of the exhibition.

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