NRI Public School, Sundran

Students celebrated 'Fruit Day' with much zeal. The theme for the occasion was "Beat the heat with fruits". The objective was to create awareness among children about the importance of regular consumption of fruits and promote healthy eating habits. Students made fruit salads, shakes and mocktails. Principal Suman Sharma thanked the parents for participating in the event and acknowledged the hard work of the teachers and students.
