NRI Public School, Sundran

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held at the school. The ceremony started with the morning prayer and school song. Inderjeet and Sheefat were elected head boy and head girl, respectively. All members of the student council expressed their commitment to work for their fellow students to take the school to new heights in academics, sports, discipline and cultural fields. Principal Suman Sharma and Vice-Principal Pooja Arora pinned the badges on student council office-bearers and congratulated them.