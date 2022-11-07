NRI Public School, Sundran

Punjab Day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted by the teachers where they spoke about the importance of Punjab — the land of five rivers. Tributes were paid to the great freedom fighters of Punjab. The students danced on Punjabi songs. Through poems, they paid tributes to mother tongue Punjabi and inspired everyone to read Punjabi literature. The students took the pledge that they would make Punjab clean and free of evil. Principal Suman Sharma said: “We need to educate our children about the rich cultural legacy of the state they belong to, so they are not just proud of being born here but also work towards making it a better place.”
