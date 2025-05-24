DT
NRI Public School, Sundran, Dera Bassi

CBSE classes X and XII results
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 24, 2025 IST
The school witnessed a wave of celebration and pride as the CBSE Class X and XII results were announced, with students delivering exceptional academic performance. Over 100 per cent of students passed with flying colours, reaffirming the school's commitment to academic excellence. In Class XII (Humanities stream), Yamani Saini secured the first position with distinction marks, followed by Harshpreet Kaur in second and Harshita in third, making the school proud with their outstanding efforts and dedication. In Class X, Priya topped the class in first division, while Simran Kaur and Sagar came second and third, respectively.

