NSS camp at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a week-long NSS camp with a focus on promoting health, hygiene and cleanliness in the community. The special camp witnessed active participation from enthusiastic NSS volunteers. The NSS camp aimed to create awareness about the importance of maintaining good health, personal hygiene, and the significance of a clean environment for overall well-being. Informative workshops were conducted, emphasising the significance of proper handwashing, sanitation practices, and the importance of a balanced diet. Other workshops included a range of topics like ‘Basic Information on Drug Abuse’, ‘Nutrition and Mental Health’, ‘Traffic Rules’, ‘Organ Donation’ and ‘First Aid’. Experts and healthcare professionals shared their insights with the volunteers. Self-defence training by members of the Swayam and training on “Raddi Se Praggati” were also organised. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her appreciation for the dedication and hard work of NSS volunteers.